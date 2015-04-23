House Passes Cybersecurity Information Sharing Bill

By a vote of 307 to 116, the House passed a cybersecurity bill, opposed by various groups and some (at least 115) Democrats, that would encourage private companies to share cyber threat information with each other and the government.

The Protecting Cyber Networks Act (HR 1560) was supported by cable and telecom industry players. Earlier this week, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) had teamed up with CTIA-The Wireless Association and USTelecom to push for House passage.

They pointed out that cyber threats are growing and getting more serious and suggested Congress needs to get serious about addressing that threat.

