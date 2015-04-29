CommScope EPON Box Speaks DOCSIS
CommScope said it will use next week’s INTX event (formerly The Cable Show) to show off a new EPON optical line terminal that uses DOCSIS-style provisioning.
CommScope (booth 935) said the 10-Gig C9516 EPON OLT is enabled with DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON (DPoE), a CableLabs spec that allows cable operators to deploy fiber-based EPON gear in tandem with the same backoffice systems that power their DOCSIS services on HFC plant.
Cable operators are using EPON and other fiber-to-the-premises technologies to serve small- and mid-sized business customers and, in some instances, to deliver high-capacity services to residential subscribers on a targeted basis. Among recent residential-focused examples, Cox is using FTTP initially for its 1-Gig offering, as is Comcast for a “Gigabit Pro” service that will deliver symmetrical 2 Gbps speeds. Both MSOs also intend to use DOCSIS 3.1 to bring gigabit services to residential subs over HFC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.