CommScope EPON Box Speaks DOCSIS

CommScope said it will use next week’s INTX event (formerly The Cable Show) to show off a new EPON optical line terminal that uses DOCSIS-style provisioning.

CommScope (booth 935) said the 10-Gig C9516 EPON OLT is enabled with DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON (DPoE), a CableLabs spec that allows cable operators to deploy fiber-based EPON gear in tandem with the same backoffice systems that power their DOCSIS services on HFC plant.

Cable operators are using EPON and other fiber-to-the-premises technologies to serve small- and mid-sized business customers and, in some instances, to deliver high-capacity services to residential subscribers on a targeted basis. Among recent residential-focused examples, Cox is using FTTP initially for its 1-Gig offering, as is Comcast for a “Gigabit Pro” service that will deliver symmetrical 2 Gbps speeds. Both MSOs also intend to use DOCSIS 3.1 to bring gigabit services to residential subs over HFC.

