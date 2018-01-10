Commissioners Welcome Carr's Latest Nomination

FCC members continue to weigh in on one of their own.



The nomination of Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr for a full, five-year term (he is serving out the term of former chairman Tom Wheeler, which ends this June), drew plaudits from both side of the FCC aisle.



“I extend congratulations and appreciation to the President for renominating Brendan Carr to a new term at the Commission," said fellow Republican Michael O'Rielly. "Brendan has been a great colleague and shown strong leadership on important topics at the Commission, including infrastructure deployment. I’m hopeful the Senate will quickly consider and approve his nomination.”



The salutes included from the Democrats who disagree strongly with Carr's stands on the net neutrality rule rollback, broadcast deregulation, and more.



"Congratulations to Commissioner Brendan Carr on his nomination for another term on the Commission," said Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. "I share his commitment to growing our economy and building smart infrastructure so that all Americans are connected.



I look forward to continuing to work alongside him on these critical issues."



"I congratulate my fellow Commissioner Brendan Carr on his nomination for another term on the Federal Communications Commission," added Democrat Mignon Clyburn. "He has deep knowledge of the legal and policy issues facing the communications sector. I wish him all the best in the confirmation process."



Carr is former FCC general counsel under Pai.



Related: Carr's Latest FCC Nomination Draws Crowd