Carr's Latest FCC Nomination Draws Crowd

President Donald Trump's nomination of Brendan Carr to a full, five-year term on the FCC was drawing reaction Tuesday, including from inside the building.



The White House sent the nomination to the Senate late Monday.



“I congratulate Brendan on his nomination to serve a full five-year term at the FCC," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai--Carr was Pai's general counsel before being tapped to fill out the unfilled remainder--until June 2018--of former chairman Tom Wheeler.



"He is a distinguished public servant who has hit the ground running during his first months as a Commissioner, including by leading the FCC’s efforts to expedite the deployment of wireless infrastructure," said Pai. "I look forward to continuing to work with him in the months and years to come."



If Carr is confirmed to a second, full, term, he could serve until 2023.



Carr himself weighed in. "2018—I want to thank President Trump for renominating me to a second term as a Commissioner of the FCC," he said in a statement. "Serving on the Commission is a tremendous honor and privilege, and I am proud of the work we have already accomplished. If reconfirmed, I look forward to many more years of working with my colleagues at the FCC on policies that will create jobs, spur investment, and grow the economy for the benefit of all Americans."



Carr and Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel were confirmed back in August as part of a complicated, partisan, deal that led to a voice vote ("unanimous consent") in which Senators okayed Democrat Rosenworcel through 2020 but only allowed Republican Carr to hold office through June 2018 (completing the term of FCC chairman Tom Wheeler). Republican Senators on the Commerce Committee had sought to approve Carr simultaneously for the unexpired term plus for a full, five-year, term.