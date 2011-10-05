Coming Soon to Xbox: Comcast VOD and a Few Live FiOS TV Channels

Comcast and Verizon officially announced that they're hooking up with Microsoft to let TV customers use the Xbox 360 game console as a set-top box later this year -- but for now, Comcast subs will only be able to access video-on-demand content, while FiOS TV will offer just a few "popular" channels rather than the full programming lineup.

AT&T U-verse TV has offered the Xbox as a set-top option to customers, with access to all content and DVR recordings, since October 2010.

Comcast's Xfinity On Demand service will be available "in the coming months," according to a blog post by chief technology officer Tony Werner.

The cable operator's subscribers will be able to access "several thousand assets from our VOD library -- including top movies and premium cable," spokeswoman Jenni Moyer said.

