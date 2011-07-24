Comedy Central Releases Futurama App

Comedy Central and Futurama creator Matt Groening Saturday (July 23) announced the release a free "Head-in-a-Jar app for iPhones and iPod touches.

The head is a recurring theme in the Comedy Central animated series (famous people have been kept alive as preserved heads, i.e Leonard Nimoy and the current President, the head of Richard Nixon).

The app, developed in association with Rough Draft Studios gives users a chance to customize a head and place it in a museum, categorized by exhibit. It was released Saturday in an announcement at a show panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Users can upload their creations to Facebook, share them via Twitter or make them into wallpaper or icons.

"In the future, we'll all be heads in jars," said Groening in announcing the app. "But right now we can live this utopian fantasy in cartoon form."