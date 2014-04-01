Comedy Central Launches TV Everywhere App

Comedy Central fittingly joined the TV Everywhere club on April Fool’s day with the debut of an app for iPads, iPhones and iPod Touch devices that features authenticated access to an on-demand library stocked with about 200 full episodes of shows, including next-day access to The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report, and the most recent season of South Park,Futurama, Broad City and Tosh.0, among others.

Comedy Central is also using the app to deliver a preview of two series that have not yet premiered on the channel—TripTank and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell—and advanced access to episodes of the new season of Inside Amy Schumer the week before they debut on the network.

AXE Peace and Corona Extra are the official launch sponsors of the Comedy Central app, the Viacom-owned network said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.