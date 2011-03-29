Comedy Central Appoints Levitt EVP, Marketing
Comedy Central has appointed Walter Levitt to executive vice
president of marketing, the network announced on Tuesday. He will report
directly to Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless, and will oversee
strategic and creative brand development and consumer marketing.
Levitt previously held the position of chief marketing
officer at Canwest Broadcasting in Canada, where he supervised brand strategy,
advertising and content distribution for the company's television and digital
brands, which include Global Television and 19 cable channels in Canada.
"Walter's experience and pedigree are unparalleled. He has been masterful at building consistent
brand messaging across multiple screens," Ganeless said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have him bring his
talents to Comedy Central and are grateful that he holds no animosity towards
the network that helped coin the phrase 'Blame Canada.'"
"As a media marketer, the opportunity to lead the Comedy
Central brand is a rare treat. I look forward to working with the talented team
here," Levitt said. "And, on behalf of all the citizens of Canada, I
hereby officially pardon the network for that whole 'Blame Canada' thing."
