Comedy Central Appoints Levitt EVP, Marketing

Comedy Central has appointed Walter Levitt to executive vice

president of marketing, the network announced on Tuesday. He will report

directly to Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless, and will oversee

strategic and creative brand development and consumer marketing.

Levitt previously held the position of chief marketing

officer at Canwest Broadcasting in Canada, where he supervised brand strategy,

advertising and content distribution for the company's television and digital

brands, which include Global Television and 19 cable channels in Canada.

"Walter's experience and pedigree are unparalleled. He has been masterful at building consistent

brand messaging across multiple screens," Ganeless said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have him bring his

talents to Comedy Central and are grateful that he holds no animosity towards

the network that helped coin the phrase 'Blame Canada.'"

"As a media marketer, the opportunity to lead the Comedy

Central brand is a rare treat. I look forward to working with the talented team

here," Levitt said. "And, on behalf of all the citizens of Canada, I

hereby officially pardon the network for that whole 'Blame Canada' thing."