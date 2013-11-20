Comcast’s ‘Xfinity TV Store' Opens Doors Online And On Set-Top Boxes

Comcast has launched the Xfinity TV Store, offering at least 170 movies and seven TV for sale either via the Web or directly through set-top boxes, and pitting the MSO against Apple iTunes, Vudu, Xbox Video, Amazon.com, M-GO, Target Ticket and others that compete in the electronic sell-through (EST) market.

In addition to enabling playback of purchases on set-tops and PC browsers, Comcast also allows playback (but not direct purchases yet) via the recently launched "Xfinity On Demand Purchases" app for iOS devices Android-powered tablets and smartphones.

At least 170 movie titles early on including 8 Mile, ApocalypseNow, Atonement, Cowboys & Aliens, Despicable Me, The Lorax, It's Complicated, Mud, Oblivion, The Bourne Legacy, The World's End and the Twilight series. As of Wednesday, the Xfinity TV Store offered seven TV series for sale — Bates Motel, Chicago Fire, Covert Affairs, Grimm, Hannibal, Mad Men and Suits. Individual episodes in standard-definition format run $1.99 each, while the hi-def versions run $2.99 each.

