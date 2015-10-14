Comcast's X1 Throws in Extras for Movies, TV Series

Comcast has unleashed a new round of updates and enhancements to its X1 platform, led off by a set of extra content for movies and TV series that provide more info about characters, the making of the program, deleted scenes, and photo galleries.

Free or purchased titles with those features are now accompanied by an “Extras” button.

“And if you purchase a movie that contains extras, that content will be listed as the first row on the movie page,” Peter Nush, VP, product management at Comcast Cable explained in this blog post about the latest wave of X1 updates. “A ‘View All’ option within Extras enables you to view all content included with Purchase and Free Extras.”

