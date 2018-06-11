Comcast’s X1 Kicks in a Content Hub

Comcast last week launched a content hub on its X1 platform dedicated to the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will feature integrated access to live matches in English and Spanish, full-game replays, real-time analytics and team stats.

The X1-facing initiative for the big soccer tourney will feature Telemundo’s and Fox’s live World Cup coverage, as well as web-delivered video, and the ability to navigate and search for that content using the X1 voice remote.

Via the Xfinity Stream app, Comcast subscribers will also be able to view live matches offered on Telemundo, NBC Universo, Fox and FS1, and access game replays and highlights on-demand.

Comcast said it will also, for the first time, let its pay TV customers receive notifications on TVs and smartphones when their favorite team is about to hit the pitch. In the smartphone setup, users can receive text messages with the alerts and a direct link to the Xfinity Stream app, Comcast said.