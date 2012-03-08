Comcast's ThePlatform Repackages 'TV Everywhere' Content

ThePlatform, Comcast's online-video publishing subsidiary, has enhanced its MPX system to let cable operators create customized packages of "TV Everywhere" content.

"This lets operators give customers what they expect -- and more," thePlatform senior vice president of sales and marketing worldwide Marty Roberts said.

ThePlatform's MPX video publishing system has added two new features: Subscription Packages and Subscriber Groups.

Subscription Packages are collections of content defined by an operator, such as those that mirror their basic, extended or premium channel TV lineups, which can be viewed on devices beyond TVs. These can be offered as a value-added extension or as a standalone premium-priced option.

