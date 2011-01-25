Comcast's ThePlatform, Adobe Get Cozier

Comcast's thePlatform subsidiary and Adobe Systems are teaming up to

provide enhanced capabilities for video publishers using the Adobe Flash

Platform.

Under their partnership, the companies will integrate

thePlatform's mpx video management system with Adobe Flash Access

software, which provides content protection and monetization features

for online video, HTTP dynamic streaming and a simplified video

management interface.

Publishers using Flash Access can take

advantage of new integrated features that protect premium content

offered in multiple business models, including video-on-demand,

subscription, electronic sell-through and rental.

Media companies

"have to enforce content rights, business polices, and monetization

models, while making it appear seamless to consumers," thePlatform CEO

Ian Blaine said in a statement. The partnership between Adobe and

thePlatform "will deliver a comprehensive set of tools to address the

issues and opportunities facing our mutual customers."



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com