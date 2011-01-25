Comcast's ThePlatform, Adobe Get Cozier
Comcast's thePlatform subsidiary and Adobe Systems are teaming up to
provide enhanced capabilities for video publishers using the Adobe Flash
Platform.
Under their partnership, the companies will integrate
thePlatform's mpx video management system with Adobe Flash Access
software, which provides content protection and monetization features
for online video, HTTP dynamic streaming and a simplified video
management interface.
Publishers using Flash Access can take
advantage of new integrated features that protect premium content
offered in multiple business models, including video-on-demand,
subscription, electronic sell-through and rental.
Media companies
"have to enforce content rights, business polices, and monetization
models, while making it appear seamless to consumers," thePlatform CEO
Ian Blaine said in a statement. The partnership between Adobe and
thePlatform "will deliver a comprehensive set of tools to address the
issues and opportunities facing our mutual customers."
