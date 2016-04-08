Comcast's Roberts Snags 10% Pay Hike

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts received $36.2 million in total compensation in 2015, a 10% increase over the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed Friday.

Roberts, who received $32.9 million in compensation in 2014, stayed relatively level on the annual base salary ($2.9 million), stock awards ($5.4 million) and option awards ($5.4 million) fronts, with the biggest change coming in pension value and deferred compensation earnings. Roberts received $8.7 million in deferred comp and increased pension value in 2015, compared to $6.5 million in 2014.

But Roberts wasn’t Comcast’s highest paid executive – that honor went to new chief financial officer Michael Cavanagh, who joined Comcast in January, replacing former vice chairman and CFO Michael Angelakis, who resigned last year. Cavanagh took home $40.6 million in total compensation, including $16.5 million in stock awards and $11.9 million in “other” compensation, mainly deferred comp.

