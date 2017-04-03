Comcast's Roberts Maps Out Wireless Goals

With its wireless offering expected to be launched by mid-year, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts offered some details regarding his expectations for the product to an industry audience Monday night, adding that not only should the service be profitable for the cable operator but should save its customers money too.

Comcast activated its Mobile Virtual Network Operator [MVNO] agreement with Verizon Communications in October, and set up its own Comcast Mobile division to manage the product in July. The company has offered few details on what the product would be, only that it will be launched as part of a bundled service by the middle of this year.

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco Monday, Roberts offered a glimpse into what he hopes Comcast will get out of the service.

Roberts said the goals are simple: to make money on wireless as a standalone, it should help reduce churn and it should help customers save money.



