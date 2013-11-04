Comcast's Revamped ‘Xfinity TV Go’ App Goes Live

Comcast on Monday launched Xfinity TV Go, an upgraded, rebranded version of the former Xfinity Player app, for Android and iOS devices.



As announced by Comcast last week, the app, a major update now available at Google Play and the Apple AppStore, enables authenticated customers to stream up to 35 live TV channels outside the home, along with access to more than 25,000 on-demand titles and "thousands" of movies and TV shows that can be downloaded to tablets and smartphones for later viewing.

Out-of-home streaming, offered only to mobile devices connected to Wi-Fi networks is starting off with a live TV lineup of: BBC World News, beIN Sport, beIN Sport Español, Big Ten Network, CNBC, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPNU, FOX Business Channel, FOX News Channel, FOX Sports 1, FX, FXX, Golf Channel, HLN, MSNBC, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, NBC Sports Network and Pac-12 Networks.

