Comcast.net Hacker Sentenced To Four Months In Prison
A federal court Monday sentenced a Washington man who went by
the hacker nom de guerre "Defiant" to four months in prison for his
role in defacing Comcast's Web portal in May 2008.
James Robert Black Jr., 21, of Tumwater, Wash., received the
prison time plus four months of electronic home monitoring, 150 hours of
community service and three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $128,557
in restitution for the attack.
Federal law-enforcement officials charged Black -- along
with two other men, Allen Lewis, a.k.a. EBK, 19, of Newark, Delaware, and
Michael Paul Nebel, a.k.a. Slacker, 27, of Kalamazoo, Mich. -- for
"conspiring to disrupt service" by redirecting visitors to Comcast.net
on May 28 and 29, 2008, which authorities said resulted in a loss to the cable
operator of approximately $128,000. The three were accused of operating as the hacker group Kryogeniks, which
redirected visitors to Comcast.net to a site on which contained only a message
that read, "KRYOGENIKS Defiant and EBK RoXed COMCAST sHouTz to VIRUS
Warlock elul21 coll1er seven."
