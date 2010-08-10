Comcast.net Hacker Sentenced To Four Months In Prison

A federal court Monday sentenced a Washington man who went by

the hacker nom de guerre "Defiant" to four months in prison for his

role in defacing Comcast's Web portal in May 2008.

James Robert Black Jr., 21, of Tumwater, Wash., received the

prison time plus four months of electronic home monitoring, 150 hours of

community service and three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $128,557

in restitution for the attack.

Federal law-enforcement officials charged Black -- along

with two other men, Allen Lewis, a.k.a. EBK, 19, of Newark, Delaware, and

Michael Paul Nebel, a.k.a. Slacker, 27, of Kalamazoo, Mich. -- for

"conspiring to disrupt service" by redirecting visitors to Comcast.net

on May 28 and 29, 2008, which authorities said resulted in a loss to the cable

operator of approximately $128,000. The three were accused of operating as the hacker group Kryogeniks, which

redirected visitors to Comcast.net to a site on which contained only a message

that read, "KRYOGENIKS Defiant and EBK RoXed COMCAST sHouTz to VIRUS

Warlock elul21 coll1er seven."







Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com