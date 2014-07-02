Comcast: World Cup Streaming Surpasses Sochi Olympics

Comcast is reporting that interest in streaming World Cup matches is notably boosting usage of TV everywhere offerings, with 9.2 million streams among its Xfinity TV users through the first 18 days of competition.

That usage part way through the World Cup games has already surpassed the Winter Olympics Games in Sochi, which saw 7.8 million, reported Vito Forlenza, senior director of TV Everywhere content and product strategy, Comcast Cable, in a blog.

The streams included usage of both the Xfinity TV Go or WatchESPN offerings authenticated TV everywhere offerings.

“Both NBC and ESPN embraced this trend by offering their customers live access, across all platforms, to two of the most-anticipated sporting events of the decade and the World Cup in Brazil,” Forlenza wrote. “And our customers responded; flocking to these platforms in record-breaking numbers.”