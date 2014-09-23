Comcast Wholesale Splices Ads Into Live, VOD Programming

The Comcast Wholesale unit of Comcast Cable said it has developed a new way to insert ads into both linear and video-on-demand programming by integrating the workflows of its Comcast AdDelivery and VOD aggregation and delivering platforms.

The new set-up allows advertisers, their agencies, and creative shops to manage cross-platform advertising campaigns running in prior episodes of TV series that may be viewed via VOD as well as using a single cloud-based web portal, the company said.

“Providing a full service solution for digital ad insertion across both linear and on demand is a valuable improvement for television advertising,” said Matt McConnell, senior VP and general manager of Comcast Wholesale. “This brings the advertising community closer to its vision for an ‘Advertising Everywhere’ ad management solution for reaching TV audiences across all TV and Internet-based platforms and markets.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.