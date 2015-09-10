Comcast Wholesale Pitches Live Streaming Service

Comcast Wholesale, a unit of Comcast that runs a content delivery network and delivers multiscreen video services, has launched a live linear streaming service that it will market to a range of programmers and video distributors, including over-the-top service providers.

The new turn-key service, launched in tandem with the IBC show in Amsterdam, is designed to help partners quickly develop and turn up linear video streaming, Barry Tishgart, VP of Comcast Wholesale, said.

Comcast Wholesale’s role in the process will include the rapid ingest of the source video feeds, he said, noting that the unit has access to both satellite- and fiber-based content delivery infrastructures. Following ingest, Comcast Wholesale’s workflow also extends to the encoding and packaging of live video for distribution to end users. That distribution can occur over Comcast’s own CDN or a third-party provider such as Akamai, or in a private/public CDN combo.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.