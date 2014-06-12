Comcast Whips Up More WiFi

Following a recent string of deployments at public venues, business locations and inside customer gateways, Comcast’s Xfinity WiFi footprint has expanded to about 3 million hotspots nationwide, inching it toward a goal of expanding it to 8 million hotspots by the end of 2014.

On the public end, Comcast announced Thursday teamed with corporate cousin Universal Orlando to launch “hundreds” of WiFi hotspots across its theme parks – Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida – and the Universal CityWalk. Coverage includes all main walkways, most indoor dining and shopping venture, and attraction queue lines, and access is free to all guests, Amalia O’Sullivan, VP of Xfinity Internet, explained in this blog post. Those hotspots, which are already seeing up to 5,000 unique devices connect daily, also support a new mobile app from Universal Orlando that helps visitors navigate the park, check wait-times, and find nearby dining, shopping and restroom options.

Comcast’s expanding WiFi network, which was at 1 million hotspots in April, is getting a boost from the ongoing lighting up of secondary, quasi-public “Xfinity WiFi” SSID signals in broadband customers’ wireless gateways that are accessible to credentialed Comcast high-speed Internet subscribers.

