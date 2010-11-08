Comcast: We Weren't Involved In Olbermann Decision

Comcast says it had no role in the suspension or reinstatement of MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann.

Some speculation had been swirling over the weekend that Comcast, whose executives have been working with NBCU in anticipation of integrating the two companies' operations if, as they expect, the FCC and Justice approve their $30 billion joint venture, might have had some influence on the decision.

Olbermann was suspended last week after donating to Democratic candidates apparently in violation of company policy. He is being reinstated as of Tuesday.

"Comcast is not in any way involved with decisions made currently by NBC News," the company said in a statement. "We have pledged that when the transaction is concluded, Comcast will abide by the same policies for NBC's news and public affairs programming that have been in place since GE acquired the company in 1986. Comcast is committed to the independence of NBC's news operations."

The deal is expected to get a government thumbs up, or down, by the end of the year. The FCC's informal shot clock on vetting the deal expires Nov. 24.