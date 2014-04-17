Comcast: ‘Watchathon Week’ Broke VOD Records

Comcast said this year’s week-long Xfinity Watchathon broke more VOD records, producing 61 million views and 50 million hours of TV bingeing, while also doing its part to boost ratings for shows such as Game of Thrones.

This year’s VOD-fest, which ran March 31 through April 6, served up more than 5,000 episodes from 48 TV networks and more than 130 series via set-top boxes and on mobile devices running Comcast’s authenticated TV Everywhere app.

Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and The Good Wife were the three most popular shows during the Watchathon.

