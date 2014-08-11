Comcast, Video Search Firms Net Tech Emmys

Comcast along with three vendors – DigitalSmiths, Jinni, and ThinkAnalytics – will receive Emmys in the Technology & Engineering category, recognized for their work in the category of “Personalized Recommendation Engines for Video Discovery” for multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs).

All will be honored at the 66th annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards on Jan. 8, 2015, at the International Consumer Electronics Show at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

The vendors being recognized have deals in place with a variety of pay-TV and OTT providers around the globe.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.