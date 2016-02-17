Comcast Ventures Places Bet on Big Data

Comcast Ventures said it joined a $25 million “C” round raised by Zoomdata, a Redwood City, Calif.-based Big Data firm focused on “visual analytics” that counts partners such as Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, IBM, and Microsoft Azure.

Zoomdata, which has raised $47.2 million since its launch in 2012, said the latest round was led by Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments Group, along with participation from previous investors Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners and NEA. Comcast Ventures is a new investor in Zoomdata.

Zoomdata said its patented Data Sharpening technology provides fast visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data, while its Fusion products bridges big data with “modern and traditional datastores.”

