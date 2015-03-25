Comcast Ventures Backs Smart Lock Startup

August, a maker of smart locks, has raised a $38 million Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Comcast Ventures and Qualcomm’s V.C. arm.

With the new round factored in, August has raised $50 million with the help of a slew of existing investors that include Maveron, Cowboy Ventures, Industry Ventures, Rho Ventures and SoftTech. Others that participated in the B round include CAA Ventures, Dolby Family Ventures, Global Brain, KDDI, SanDisk Ventures and Singtel Innov8.

August said it will use the fresh funds to launch new home access products, expand into retail markets and grow its team in San Francisco.

