Comcast VC Backs Another VR Startup

Baobab Studios, a startup that specializes in animated virtual reality content, has notched a $6 million “A” round led by Comcast Ventures alongside participation from HTC and Samsung Ventures.

Also joining the funding mix are Advancit Capital, The Chernin Group, Freelands Ventures, Zynga cofounder Mark Pincus and PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Baobab was founded earlier this year, and has about 16 employees. The VR-focused studio will use the round to fuel its initial slate of content for the emerging platform.

