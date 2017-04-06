Comcast Unveils Xfinity Mobile

Comcast threw its hat into the wireless price war ring Thursday with the long-awaited unwrapping of its Xfinity Mobile product.

While Wall Street has been waiting with baited breath for the mobile offering—a product of Comcast’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreement with Verizon Communications, Xfinity Mobile appears to compete mainly on price.

At an analyst briefing Thursday, Comcast said Xfinity Mobile will combine Verizon’s 4G cellular network with the cable company’s 16 million WiFi hotspots, offering a better wireless experience at a lower price.

The service will be available only in Comcast’s existing footprint and will be initially tested by employees. The product is expected to be fully rolled out across the footprint by the end of the current quarter.



