Comcast: Twitter Just The Start For ‘See It’ Button

Twitter is the launch partner for Comcast's "See It," a platform that will enable Comcast customers to tune to live TV or set DVR recordings directly from the Twitter application, but Comcast envisions that the button will eventually show up on a broad array of other Internet applications.

"Ultimately, we're looking forward to putting the See It button across more apps and Web sites," Sam Schwartz, Comcast Cable's chief business development officer, told Multichannel News Wednesday in an interview.

Comcast hasn't identified any of those potential targets by name, but Facebook, which is also forging a social TV strategy, is one logical candidate. Facebook was not yet commented on See It.

