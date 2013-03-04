Comcast, TWC Lose VOD Movie-Rental Share

AT&T and Verizon Communications grew their share of the

$1.3 billion U.S. transactional video-on-demand movie rental market in 2012 by

four percentage points -- at the expense of Comcast and Time Warner Cable,

according to research firm NPD Group.

Overall, VOD movie rental revenue grew 3% in 2012, according

to NPD. Cable operators captured 56% of all VOD movie rentals last year, down

from 60% in 2011.

Comcast's share of the market declined from 29% in 2011 to

28% last year, while TWC's take fell from 13% to 10% over the same period. The

share for all other cable operators was flat at 18%, according to NPD.

