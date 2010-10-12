Comcast, TWC, Cisco Invest in Next-Gen VOD Startup BNI

BNI Video, a startup touting a Web-based video-on-demand system for

delivering enhanced video services to any device, announced it has

raised more than $16 million from investors including Comcast, Time

Warner Cable and Cisco Systems.

The Boxborough, Mass.-based firm also

counts venture capital firms Charles River Ventures and Castile

Ventures among its backers. BNI was founded by CEO Conrad Clemson, who

previously senior director of engineering at Motorola, which he joined

in 2006 through the acquisition of video-on-demand startup Broadbus Technologies.

Conrad was senior vice president for technical operations at Broadbus

from 2002-2006, and before that was vice president of engineering at

Gotham Networks, and a vice president of engineering at Lucent

Technologies

BNI describes its "video control plane" software as

providing the capability to deploy video and other next-generation

content services to any endpoint more easily, quickly and reliably than

competing solutions.

"BNI's technology is simple, flexible and

scalable, and we look forward to working with BNI to develop more

advanced video services for our customers," Time Warner Cable chief

technology officer Mike LaJoie said in a statement.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com