Comcast, TWC, Cisco Invest in Next-Gen VOD Startup BNI
BNI Video, a startup touting a Web-based video-on-demand system for
delivering enhanced video services to any device, announced it has
raised more than $16 million from investors including Comcast, Time
Warner Cable and Cisco Systems.
The Boxborough, Mass.-based firm also
counts venture capital firms Charles River Ventures and Castile
Ventures among its backers. BNI was founded by CEO Conrad Clemson, who
previously senior director of engineering at Motorola, which he joined
in 2006 through the acquisition of video-on-demand startup Broadbus Technologies.
Conrad was senior vice president for technical operations at Broadbus
from 2002-2006, and before that was vice president of engineering at
Gotham Networks, and a vice president of engineering at Lucent
Technologies
BNI describes its "video control plane" software as
providing the capability to deploy video and other next-generation
content services to any endpoint more easily, quickly and reliably than
competing solutions.
"BNI's technology is simple, flexible and
scalable, and we look forward to working with BNI to develop more
advanced video services for our customers," Time Warner Cable chief
technology officer Mike LaJoie said in a statement.
