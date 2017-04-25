Comcast Turns Up DOCSIS 3.1 in Utah
Taking aim at Google Fiber and CenturyLink Communications, Comcast said it is launching a 1-Gig (downstream) service in Utah that rides on its DOCSIS 3.1-based HFC network.
Comcast said the 1-Gig service there will sell for $159.95 without a contract but will also test two “promotional prices” in certain areas that require a one-year contract—$70 per month in Salt Lake City, Provo and North Ogden, and $109.99 per month in other parts of the state.
Notably, Comcast tangles with Google Fiber, which sells a symmetrical 1-Gig service for $70 per month, in Salt Lake City and Provo. CenturyLink offers a gigabit service for $79.99 to about 100,000 homes and businesses in the state, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune.
