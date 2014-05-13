Comcast, Turner Strike Multiscreen VOD Ad Deal

In a nod to binge and catch-up TV viewing models that have been shown to boost tune-ins of live TV, Comcast will offer current and past seasons of original programming from Turner Broadcasting’s stable of networks on-demand on set-tops and via authenticated mobile apps in the wake of a new dynamic advertising deal announced Tuesday.

The new offering, to be made available as inventory in time for the 2014/2015 upfront, will offer the “stacking” of current and past episodes of shows on TBS, TNT, Adult Swim, CNN, Cartoon Network and truTV. Specific shows covered by the deal include but aren’t limited to TNT’s Falling Skies (pictured) and The Last Ship, TBS’ Deal With It and CeeLo Green’s The Good Life; Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time and Regular Show; Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken and Mike Tyson Mysteries; CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and Inside Man; and truTV’s Impractical Jokers and The Carbonaro Effect.

Under the deal, Comcast and Turner said they will offer advertisers the ability to insert ads dynamically into on-demand shows offered on set-tops boxes as well as TV Everywhere apps for PC browsers, smartphones and tablets. Turner said the plan is to provide full current seasons of its most popular original series to Comcast Xfinity TV subscribers this summer, allowing them to catch-up or stay current.

