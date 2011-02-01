Comcast, Turner Broaden TV Everywhere Pact To Cover Live Streaming

Comcast subscribers will get access to "hundreds" of hours of Time

Warner Inc.'s Turner Broadcasting System movies and TV shows, both

online and on cable video-on-demand, under an expanded, multiyear TV

Everywhere deal -- including, later this year, live streaming over the

Internet.

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed. The TV

Everywhere distribution rights are included as part of a broader

agreement reached between Comcast and Turner, the companies said.

The

agreement covers shows and movies from Turner networks, including TNT,

TBS, CNN, HLN, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and Adult

Swim. Comcast also plans to offer live streaming of Turner channels

later this year, though details on this front are still sketchy.

The deal builds on the agreement Comcast and Time Warner reached in mid-2009 to collaborate on the industry's first national "TV Everywhere" trial.

