Comcast To Trot Out New Tech, Features For Sochi Games

Philadelphia—Comcast and NBCUniversal plan to try out and break out some new technologies, services and features as part of their extensive multiscreen coverage of the Sochi Games, which are set to run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 24.

As part a demonstration here at the Comcast Center Thursday, execs said those plans include limited market trials of an emerging feature called “Instant On Demand,” the porting of the NBC Sports Live Extra app to the MSO’s new IP-capable X1 TV platform, and 4K viewing parties in select markets that will showcase clips and highlights from the games in the Ultra HD format.

Instant On Demand Trial

Offering shades of the Start Over service pioneered by Time Warner Cable, Comcast’s trial of Instant On Demand will allow customers to restart NBC’s primetime coverage of the games immediately after it starts via the MSO’s set-top box VOD platform. Also like Start Over, Comcast’s Instant On Demand won’t allow viewers to fast-forward through commercials.

