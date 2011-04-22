Comcast Tests Guide For DTAs, Preps HD Model

Comcast is looking to extend its digital transport adapters -- low-cost devices for converting digital TV for viewing on older analog televisions -- in at least two new directions: The MSO plans to roll out an HD version of the DTAs and is even testing a way to deliver program-guide info to them.

The nation's biggest cable operator has distributed more than 18 million DTAs to customers to date as part of a $1 billion multiyear project to eliminate analog cable channels, a conversion that was about 75% complete at the end of 2010.

Comcast DTA"Standard Comcast DTA"The DTA initiative, which has the internal code name "Project Cavalry," lets Comcast eliminate 35 to 50 analog channels in its expanded basic lineups. That reclaims as much as 300 MHz or more of spectrum, which the operator is using to provide more video-on-demand, more HD channels and faster Internet speeds. In fact, Comcast's marketing program for customers about the project is called "World of More."

