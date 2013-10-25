Comcast Testing 'Internet Plus'

About a month after Time Warner Inc. chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said he was open to allowing premium channel Home Box Office to ride on a straight broadband offering, Comcast apparently has taken him up on it.

According to reports, Comcast is quietly testing a new package that would give consumers a 20-25 Megabit per second high speed data connection, its Streampix multi-screen video on demand service, WiFi access, HBO and local broadcast networks for an introductory price of $39.99 per month. The price would rise to about $70 per month after the first year.

Comcast officials did not immediately return calls for comment.

