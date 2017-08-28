Comcast Temporarily Suspends Operations in Houston

Comcast said Monday that it is continuing to suspend operations in the Houston area local emergency management agencies deem it safe to be on the roads as the region continues to grapple with the destruction and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.



“Restoration crews remain on stand-by,” Comcast said, in a statement. “Once clearance is granted, Comcast's maintenance technicians will be dispatched to begin assessment and restoration efforts throughout the Greater Houston Area including Galveston, Liberty, Brazoria, Harris and Fort Bend Counties.”



Comcast Houston’s Twitter handle noted that most service outages in the area are because of power outages:





Vast majority of our outages are due to power failures that affect our network. As power is restored our services typically are as well.

— Comcast Houston (@ComcastHouston) August 28, 2017





For more, go to multichannel.com.