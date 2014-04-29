Comcast Tees Up New X1 Features

Comcast said it will add several new features to its IP-capable, cloud-based X1 platform, leading off with an element that will allow triple-play subscribers to live stream personal video from their mobile devices to the TV via the Internet.

That feature, expected to become available by the “beginning of 2015,” will become a part of Xfinity Voice, the MSO’s digital voice service. Comcast also unveiled a handful of other features that will be coming “soon” to X1, which has been deployed across the MSO’s footprint.

Enhanced guide additions:

-Spanish Guide & Navigation: a new in-language guide and menu labels for Spanish-speaking customers.

-Live Last 9: An enhancement to a current feature that shows static tiles from the last nine programs a customer has viewed, the new version will essentially generate a “live” picture-in-picture mosaic of the last nine channels viewed.

-Talking Guide: Designed for the blind and visually impaired, Comcast will launch “Voice Guidance,” a voice-guided TV interface, later this year.

-Personal, Prioritized Guide: This setting will allow subs to select their favorite networks that appear whenever the guide is launched.

-Kids Guide: Comcast will add Common Sense Media ratings to live TV listings, complementing its application to video-on-demand content.

