Comcast Taps Amazon Web Services as ‘Preferred’ Public Cloud Provider

Comcast Cable’s has selected Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud infrastructure provider, as the MSO moved ahead wiht a plan to expand its use of AWS by migrating “material workloads” and building new apps on AWS.



Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal would broaden Comcast’s hybrid use of private and public cloud infrastructure and tie into several cloud-driven apps and services deployed by Comcast, including its X1 platform and its recently launched xFi home WiFi management platform. Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal are already running workloads on AWS.



The deal also comes on the heels of Amazon Web Services’s launch of AWS Elemental Media Services, which offers a handful of integrated services for its OTT and multiscreen video streaming partners.



“We have deepened our strategic relationship with AWS, making the industry’s leading cloud our preferred public cloud provider,” Jan Hofmeyr, Comcast Cable’s chief network and operations officer and SVP, said in a statement. “Over the years, we have leveraged the breadth and depth of AWS’s services, including compute, storage, and analytics. In that process, we’ve found AWS to be extremely customer focused.”



“For industry leaders like Comcast Cable, the quest to anticipate and exceed consumers’ media and entertainment needs is never ending,” added Mike Clayville, AWS’s VP, worldwide commercial sales. “Comcast Cable’s goal has always been to stay a step ahead of the competition. In order to do that, they wanted solutions that were agile, flexible and ready for what’s next. Together, AWS and Comcast Cable collaborated to enable them to confidently move core business workloads, build new applications with ease, and gain the agility they required by using AWS.”