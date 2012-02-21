Comcast Takes Aim at Netflix With 'Streampix'

Comcast -- looking to take a bite out of Netflix's hide -- this week is launching Xfinity Streampix, a new multiscreen subscription video service that provides movies and full seasons of past-season TV shows that will be included in several premium bundles and offered for $5 per month with other video packages.

To launch Streampix, the cable operator has cut licensing agreements with Disney-ABC Television Group (for TV shows only), NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution and Cookie Jar.

Comcast said Streampix will be included as part of many Xfinity triple-play packages, Blast!+ and Blast! Extra video/high-speed Internet packages, as well as separately for $4.99 a month with other video packages.

