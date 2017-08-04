Comcast Tacks On xFi Features

Comcast said it has begun to add features to xFi, a cloud-based home WiFi management platform that the cable operator rolled out in May that enables users to view their WiFi names and passwords, monitor network activity and troubleshoot connection issues

Among the new features is “Timed Pause.” xFi was launched with the ability to pause home WiFi access, but the new capability lets users pause access in specific increments—30 minutes, one hour or two hours.

“We think it will be a convenient option for parents who want to get their kids to go outside and play, clean their rooms, or go read a book instead of staring at a screen,” Eric Schaefer, Comcast’s senior VP and GM of communications, data and mobility services, explained in thisblog post.

xFi is also enhancing a Parental Controls component to include protective search settings for Google, Bing and YouTube that limit access to inappropriate or mature images, videos and search results. Parents can enable those third-party settings to specific user profiles that have the xFi Parental Controls option enabled.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.