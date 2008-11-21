Comcast Strikes Retail Deal With Sears

Cable giant Comcast has reached an agreement with retailer Sears, Roebuck and Co. to sell Comcast’s services in Sears stores. Sears will feature Comcast Digital Cable, High Speed Internet and Digital Voice services in almost 400 of its stores, allowing new customers to instantly sign up for service and schedule installations, as well as receive comprehensive product information. More than 100 of those stores will be equipped with a Comcast display with an interactive HDTV so consumers can learn about the many features of Comcast services and products.

“Our goal is to work with Sears to help customers experience instant gratification knowing they’ll be live with Comcast when they set up their new electronic equipment at home, and the satisfaction of knowing that they have received the best price,” said Bob Faught, SVP Retail Sales and Alternative Sales Channels for Comcast, in a statement.

In addition to the products sold, customers can sign up instantly for service and take advantage of offers on double and triple play packages. New customers will receive a mail-in rebate up to $100 for any one product purchase, and up to $250 with a triple play purchase which includes digital cable, Internet and phone. Sears associates trained by Comcast will be available to speak with customers and help them select services using technology from Bridgevine, an e-commerce solution provider that provides real-time pricing and savings information. Sears reps can also use Bridgevine’s intelligent shopping engine to instantly sign up a customer for Comcast services and arrange for a Comcast technician to install the service at the customer’s home or business.

“This effort fits squarely with our vision of improving the lives of our customers by providing quality services, products and solutions that earn their trust and build lifetime relationships,” said Jonathan Magasanik, vice president and general merchandise manager of electronics at Sears, in a statement. Comcast says it plans to expand to additional retail venues throughout 2008.