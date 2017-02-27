Comcast to Stream YouTube on X1 Boxes

Adding a key OTT partner to its pay-TV platform, Comcast plans to launch an app for YouTube on X1 set-tops later this year that will also be tightly integrated with the operator’s search platform and Comcast’s X1 voice remote.

That high level of integration with the Google-owned OTT service follows a similar approach Comcast has already taken with Netflix and plans to do soon with Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT-TV service.

Comcast said X1 subs will be able to browse YouTube’s full catalog, including content from the subscription-based YouTube Red service, alongside the MSO’s live, VOD, DVR and other web-based programming, which includes Watchable, Comcast’s new ad-based short-form OTT video service. YouTube’s library of 4K video will also be available to Comcast X1 customers with compatible TVs when the cable operator starts to deploy its Xi6, a box that will support 4K and high dynamic range video.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.