Comcast To Stream Live, On-Demand To Tablets

Comcast said it plans to enable in-home streaming for live and

on-demand content this year on Apple iPads and Android-powered tablets.

In a release clearly timed for the onset

of the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the

biggest U.S. cable operator said that "later this year, customers will

be able to watch live news, TV shows and movies in their homes whenever

they want."

Comcast also discussed the play-now capability of Xfinity TV that will

be available on the iPad in the coming weeks and which will enable the

viewing of on-demand programming on the iPad. Comcast launched the app

in December after announcing details in November.

