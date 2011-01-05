Comcast To Stream Live, On-Demand To Tablets
By MCN Staff
Comcast said it plans to enable in-home streaming for live and
on-demand content this year on Apple iPads and Android-powered tablets.
In a release clearly timed for the onset
of the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the
biggest U.S. cable operator said that "later this year, customers will
be able to watch live news, TV shows and movies in their homes whenever
they want."
Comcast also discussed the play-now capability of Xfinity TV that will
be available on the iPad in the coming weeks and which will enable the
viewing of on-demand programming on the iPad. Comcast launched the app
in December after announcing details in November.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.