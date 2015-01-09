Comcast Stops New ‘Energy Rewards’ Enrollments

Comcast has stopped accepting new enrollments for Energy Rewards, a pilot program launched last year with a unit of NRG Energy that offered several perks, including prepaid Visa cards and three free months of HBO, Showtime or Starz, to Comcast customers in certain parts of Pennsylvania.

“Due to upcoming changes, we are no longer accepting new enrollments,” Comcast explains on the Energy Rewards website, and then directs current Energy Rewards members where to locate information on the program.

“We’re evaluating our options,” a Comcast spokesperson told Multichannel News, but noted that there’s nothing new to announce at this time. Comcast, the official added, will continue to honor the promotions and terms of service for customers who are currently on the Energy Rewards program. Comcast has not announced how many have joined it.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.