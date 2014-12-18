Comcast Starts to Stream in 4K on Samsung TVs

Comcast has officially entered the 4K era.

Beating its end-of-the-year deadline, Comcast on Tuesday launched Xfinity in UHD, a 4K streaming app that will initially be available on 2014 Samsung UHD TVs and provide free access to a set of TV shows from NBC and USA Network.

Comcast, which announced plans to launch the app at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, will start off with full current seasons USA’s Covert Affairs and NBC’s Chicago Fire, and will add Parks & Recreation to that list in February 2015.

