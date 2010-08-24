Comcast Spruces Up DVR Features in Boston Area

Comcast has launched multiroom digital video recorder service

and online DVR management throughout Boston, most of Massachusetts and southern

New Hampshire, along with an upgrade to the latest version of the i-Guide

interactive program guide for Motorola set-tops.

The AnyRoom DVR service requires one primary HD DVR set-top box, with up to

three additional HD set-top boxes able to play back recorded content. The

client set-tops connect to the central DVR using the Multimedia over Coax

Alliance (MoCA) specification. Comcast offers the service in more

than 20 markets in its Motorola footprint.

In addition, Comcast has introduced the next version of i-Guide for Motorola

set-tops, version A28, in the Boston region. The IPG is maintained by

GuideWorks, the joint venture of Comcast and Rovi (formerly Macrovision).

With i-Guide A28, Comcast offers myDVR Manager, which lets subscribers

schedule recordings on one or more DVRs from the Web at www.comcast.net/mydvr.

AnyRoom DVR requires customers to upgrade their primary DVR to the Motorola

DCX3400-M, which can store up to 50 hours of HD programming with a 500-Gigabyte

hard disk. Pricing for the primary DVR starts at $13.95 per month for

triple-play customers and goes up to $19.95 per month, with secondary set-tops

like the DCX3200-M running an average of $8 per month, according to Comcast.

