Comcast Spotlight Will Sell Local Ads For AT&T U-verse TV

In another case of advertising making strange bedfellows, Comcast

Spotlight, the advertising arm of the nation's largest cable company,

struck an agreement with AT&T to sell local ads for the telco's

U-verse TV service in 21 U.S. markets starting as early as June.

NCC

Media, the ad sales, marketing and technology organization that

represents cable, satellite and telco operators in every U.S. market,

will manage multimarket buys on both the Comcast and AT&T U-verse

services for national advertisers.

"This is another significant

step in simplifying the process of planning and buying media in spot

cable throughout our footprint," Comcast Spotlight president Charlie

Thurston said in announcing the agreement. "Local, regional and national

spot advertisers alike will benefit from the convenience of having a

single media source for local spot advertising that enables them to

reach the largest possible audience."

Comcast Spotlight also

sells ads for Verizon's FiOS TV in select markets

and has a deal with Dish Network to sell local ad inventory on regional

sports networks. NCC has an agreement with DirecTV to sell local ads on

certain RSNs.

