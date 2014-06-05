Comcast Spotlight Plugs In Auto-Advertising System

Comcast Spotlight, the ad unit of Comcast, is heading into the world of programmatic advertising using a system from ad exchange firm Rubicon Project that will enable the company to support a private, automated exchange for display ads running on the Xfinity.com and XfinityTV.com Web sites.

“Ultimately, the system gives us the ability to grow scale with display advertisers and connect with buyers that represent leading global brands,” Tom Straszewski, VP of interactive sales at Comcast Spotlight, said. “It enables us to step into the programmatic space with a premium display offering that allows some reach and scale for the advertising community as well.”

Although Comcast Spotlight is working with Rubicon Project to bring more efficient, programmatic capabilities that will enable buyers to buy Web display ad inventory directly through the private exchange or a real-time bidding process, it will continue to lean on traditional, direct sales as its primary method.

